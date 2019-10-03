The Betrayal of Donald Trump—by one he helped most

REMEMBER, MR. PRESIDENT. NO GOOD DEED GOES UNPUNISHED. I’LL BE BACK TO SCREW YOU LATER!

The man on the left flew to New York to beg for Donald Trump’s support in his 2012 run for President against Barack Hussein Obama.

He came to Trump again when he ran for the U.S. Senate after somehow losing the presidency to a Socialist Muslim no one had ever heard of before. Trump graciously helped him–again.

But Mitt Romney is a sorry politrickster. He let Manchurian candidate, Barack Obama, smoke him in the presidential race….but he won a seat in the Senate.

So Trump backs Romney twice, but when last week’s flap over a phone call exploded, Romney was the first to condemn the President. Say what?

What had Trump done? As Executive of the United States, back in August, he had a friendly conversation with the newly elected anti-corruption Ukraine President, Volodomyr Zelenskyy, congratulating him on his election and encouraging him to look into sinister activities involving Ukraine in the American election…back in 2016.

What could possibly be wrong with that? And Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said he was already doing just that.

So when hapless Mitt Romney condemned President Trump before even reading the transcript of the call, I immediately knew something was up. When I read it, there was absolutely nothing even interesting, much less amiss.

Why was Romney worried about Ukraine?

It was clear there was more to the story, but absent Romney’s baseless and immediate attack, I must admit that we never would have investigated. But boy-oh-boy, I’m glad we did.

BACKGROUND-In May of this year (2019) the Russia collusion narrative was proven a hoax by the Mueller Report. Considering the fact that all 18 of the ‘investigators’ were devout Hillary fans and contributors tells me that if something was ‘there’ we would know.

President Trump then ordered his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani—former 9/11 Mayor of New York and famous prosecutor of mobsters—as well as his Attorney General, William Barr—to find the origins of this expensive hoax that locked down the first years of his presidency. A fair question.

So just yesterday we learned Giuliani and Barr had travelled to meet with foreign leaders whose nations assisted in the attempted coup, by-passing the corrupt institutions of government that had participated in it. Why? It’s rather obvious.

The CIA, NSA, DNI and FBI were compromised. It was actually these corrupt pieces of the U.S. apparatus of State that led the coup and solicited foreign nations to play a role, so this was a wise—but completely unexpected – move by Trump.

That’s his specialty, and that is what will save him.

By May of 2019 it was also known that Democrats solicited Ukraine to ‘dig up dirt’ on the Trump campaign—which has now been admitted by Ukraine—using these same U.S. government entities as conduits to assist the DNC (Democrat National Committee) using a Ukraine-American spy, Alexandra Chalupa.

This was all confirmed by POLITICO in its rather amazing article published January 11, 2017, (they are extremely anti-Trump) but it’s out there. The Ukraine admitted what was done, and apologised. (https://www.politico.com/story/2017/01/ukraine-sabotage-trump-backfire-233446)

We also showed you a video last week of Vice President Joe Biden. He was bragging to the Council on Foreign Relations back in 2014 about extorting the Ukraine government into firing its Prosecutor General, Viktor Shokin.

As part of the corruption President Trump asked the new Ukraine president to ‘look into’, Biden forced the Ukraine through extortion (in the amount of $1.2 billion) to shut down the investigation of his son, Hunter, and Ukrainian company, Burisma Holdings. (See FAKE NEWS MEDIA TRUMPED AGAIN, September 24th, The Pickering Post, but you’ll have to search for the video now…surprise, surprise…it was taken down after posting…hey Harry, we’re being noticed!)

Among the corruption being investigated, Burisma Holdings was paying Rosemont Seneca, (owned by Vice-President Biden’s son, Hunter), $166,000 per month to ‘consult.’ His partners were Secretary of State, John Kerry’s step-son, and FBI murderer/Boston Gang Boss, Whitey Bulger’s nephew. Hmm. Nothing to see here.

In addition, the Vice President’s son, Hunter, was being paid $50,000 each month, to sit on the board of the natural gas company as its ‘legal advisor’ despite having no experience in Ukrainian law or natural gas.

The Democrats clearly expected Trump to either let all this go like most RINOs would; or leave it to their Deep State operatives to ‘investigate’.

The Dems knew their Deep State rats would prevent any meaningful review. They would make sure that Trump’s promise to ‘get to the bottom of it’ was enough to satisfy pissed-off Trump supporters without really getting near the bottom.

Meanwhile, they would get away with it as they had The Russia Hoax, the Hillary Clinton cover up, and the rest, including rapes, murders, and worse–treason.

No Dem ever pays for corruption in Washington, DC. Everyone knows this.

But there is a new sheriff in town folks

Donald J. Trump is not a RINO or DC insider. He’s a tough-guy billionaire from Queens, New York and a street-fighter.

When the Democrats realised last week that Trump was actually heading up his own investigation rather than leaving it to their Deep State apparatchiks—and doing so directly with the leaders of Ukraine, Australia, and Italy (and perhaps the U.K.)—they did the political equivalent of starting a fire in a theatre.

House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, announced impeachment proceedings against the president just three hours after stating in a speech that she would not. Speaker Pelosi had zero evidence, cause, stated reason and lacked the required vote of the House of Representatives to do so, but announced it anyway.

Strangely enough…and what caught my attention… Mitt Romney jumped on the “Impeach Trump” train that same day.

How did Nancy go from “There will be no impeachment proceedings,” that morning in New York to announcing impeachment proceedings that afternoon when she got back to Washington, DC?

Meet the Grand Master of the Deep State in America. Admitted Communist, John Brennan, who has some serious explaining to do now that his attempted coup of U.S. President Donald Trump has been exposed..and continues!

So why did Romney want to shut down any investigation of Ukraine’s role as well?

That’s the question that got this investigation started and it’s shocking. Romney’s National Security Advisor, Joseph Cofer Black, sits on the Board of the same Burisma Holdings that was being investigated for corruption back in 2014, and the Vice President and Obama Administration demanded be shut down. Why? Because Burisma was/is their vehicle for corrupt practices in Eastern Europe.

And CIA Director, John Brennan’s 9/11 Deep State partner, Cofer Black, is still the link to all that goes on there. In fact, I can state unequivocally that Burisma is the centre of Ukraine corruption and the Democrats’ shadow organisation for corrupt activities. I live in Eastern Europe (Poland) and my sources are first-hand.

And I know this matters greatly to Mitt Romney as he is not yet done with politics. If Black is busted, it will reflect on Romney, and it only makes sense that Cofer Black is the Deep State ‘plant’ in case Romney ever rises above polishing knobs in the U.S. Senate.

Romney wants to run for President again in 2024 and if he wins, Cofer Black will be back with his fingers on the strings either as DNI or CIA Chief of Corruption.

Burisma Holdings is the hub of U.S. Democrat activities to corrupt both Ukraine and American politics and there is proof. Ukraine President Zelenskyy’s win surprised both Brennan and Black’s Deep State ops as much as Trump’s did in 2016 in America.

So who is this Cofer Black guy?

Joseph Cofer Black, joined the CIA in 1974 and rose to be Director of The National Counterterrorism Center, before joining Mitt Romney. If it were not for researching this article, I admit, he was unknown to me as well. What a revelation.

Black was also the Head of Counterintelligence who somehow missed the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington, though according to The Economist, 16 foreign leaders and heads of intelligence agencies warned him it was not only going to happen but when. Oh well. And nothing was done about Cofer Black for this, indicating this is what the Deep State wanted.

But it goes deeper. John Brennan and this guy, Cofer Black, are how 19 terrorists got into the U.S.A. to attack the U.S. on 9/11. Editor Harry will jump on me or make Nurse Ratched give me a dose of Castor Oil if I say something I can’t prove, so I’m just going to quote the CIA whistleblower at the Jeddah, Saudi Arabia CIA staff hearing, who is the source:

“According to Freedom Outpost, Brennan was the CIA station chief in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, when the 9/11 hijackers were given visas to travel to the United States.

“In September 2014, a whistleblower named Greg Ford, a former military intelligence officer, told Ground Zero Radio’s Clyde Lewis that the CIA had objections to the approval of those visas but Brennan actually overrode them.”

The second in command of the CIA station was directly quoted by the whistleblower as saying, ‘No way, absolutely we are not going to stamp those visas.’

But CIA Saudi station chief, John Brennan, overrode the officer in charge and ordered the visas to be stamped and issued. They came, they learned to ‘take off’ an airplane but said they were not interested in ‘how to land.’

Cofer Black ignored the reports about this strange behaviour, though it was made, I know as a fact, from the people who made it. I was also a Florida-based pilot in 2001.

You know the rest of the story. America lost over 3,000 citizens that day, and I sat for an hour trying to get past the terrorist pilots’ apartment in Coral Springs, Florida.

Freedom Outpost concluded, “If it weren’t for John Brennan, 9/11 may never have happened.” I’d add to that, if Cofer Black weren’t the head of Counterterrorism, Brennan could not have gotten his men in to do the job. It took (these) two to tango. That’s an opinion, not news, but I’ll bet money I don’t have, that I’m right as it’s a no risk bet. These are partners in crime.

“Joseph Cofer Black – the former Director of the CIA’s Counterterrorist Center (1999-2002) and Ambassador at Large for counter-terrorism (2002-2004). Mr. Black is an internationally recognized authority on counterterrorism, cyber security, national security, and foreign affairs.” (from Burisma’s website)

Brennan definitely had help in this. These terrorists had to have someone at the highest level in U.S. Counterintelligence to let their mission come to pass and succeed by ignoring all the warnings.

They even took their flight training near my home and I remember being locked down in Coral Springs, FL after 9/11 where they lived for three days while the FBI went through their apartment just a few blocks away.

And this is where Romney’s man, Joseph Cofer Black, comes in. He was the partner in crime of John Brennan, (the Deep State Master), as well as being Mitt Romney’s National Security Advisor. Bad news for Mittens.

And Cofer Black is the reason Romney is desperate to have President Trump’s real investigation shut down. Also FACT

I thought we were talking about Ukraine?

Yes, we are. But we just learned all of this through researching why Mitt Romney wanted to hide what happened in Ukraine and was willing to trash President Donald Trump to do it. That makes this all relevant and pretty damn interesting to me.

As Obama’s CIA Director, John Brennan was also in charge of the dirty tricks campaign against then-candidate, Donald Trump. FACT

All of that has now been uncovered by investigative reporters Gregg Jarrett (The Russia Hoax) and Peter Schweizer (Secret Empires) with enough references to satisfy Editor Harry and Nurse Ratched.

Amazingly, the plot was actually laid by the Deep State in 2014 before they even knew Trump would be Hillary’s foil in 2016.

I found that part pretty amazing.

The Ukraine/Russia story was created for whomever was the candidate to run against Hillary Clinton.

For John Brennan, it really didn’t matter to him who ran on the Republican side. He just cared that whomever it was, lost to the Deep State’s choice – Hillary Clinton.

Brennan, Black, James Clapper, James Comey and a host of others were prepared to make sure of it.

It was exposed just last week that Brennan flew under a fake passport to avoid detection on his trip to set this up in Eastern Europe as early as 2015. There is no explanation for a CIA Director to do this unless what he was doing was illegal.

Now let’s go back to Joseph Cofer Black. He is Romney’s Ukraine man, and Brennan’s long-time associate who is still covering here in Eastern Europe (from where I am reporting) for the Deep State in America.

Brennan came back Stateside from the Saudi Arabian CIA office the year after arranging for the 9/11 attackers to get into America. So what did he do? He took over CIA Counterintelligence from his partner, Cofer Black. Convenient, eh?

The Counterintelligence guy who ‘missed’ the 16 warnings on 9/11, and the guy who granted the attackers visas to get into the U.S. to take pilot training and do it, swap jobs, perhaps to prevent detection? Well it worked…until now.

And history repeats. The tag team is back at it

Barack Obama chose (or was told) to make John Brennan his CIA Director. Brennan then sets up the Russian hoax through the Ukraine government and intel operatives covertly in 2015 to target any candidate who might face Hillary Clinton in 2016. FACT

Once Trump became the Republican candidate, President Obama authorised illegal spying on Trump’s campaign, we now know, because it was labeled a ‘counterintelligence operation’ which can only be authorised by a President. FACT

The script for the Ukraine/Russia hoax was actually written back in 2007 to use against Republican candidate, John McCain. It was temporarily deployed but then shut down and recycled when it was clear RINO McCain would get his ass handed to him by Obama in 2008 without CIA involvement. FACT

So, Brennan decided to use the script in 2016. The Republican’s candidate would be targeted using the same plan, according to one of Obama’s own secret service agents, now author, Dan Bongino, in his new book, Exonerated (just out last week).

The original script was written by Fusion GPS owner, Glenn Simpson. That’s the same man and company who would be paid $12 million by the Clinton Campaign, The Democrat National Committee and the FBI in 2016 for “the Steele dossier” that caused the Russia Hoax against Trump—though actually written years earlier. Glenn Simpson simply changed the names. FACT

Unfortunately, there was a problem. Socialist Bernie Sanders was leading the Democrats side over the Chosen, Hillary, and had to be eliminated.

To achieve this, the Clintons literally did a forced takeover of The Democrat National Committee and its funds.

They immediately cut off Hillary’s rival, Bernie Sander’s campaign (as admitted by former DNC Director, Donna Brazille, on television) eliminating Bernie from the race.

John Brennan then began leaking the ‘dossier’ to Congressional Democrats, including then-House Speaker, Harry Reid and their media co-conspirators to begin the take down of the Republican candidate, Donald J. Trump.

Ironically, Brennan also leaked the fake dossier to Sen. John McCain, it’s original target, and McCain leaked it back to its original source—the FBI—to apply for warrants to spy on Trump using their own laundered information.

The FBI literally paid for the fabricated information, leaked it to the media and politicians who hated Trump, then used their reports and that dossier when fed back to them, to get warrants to spy on Trump.

But then the kimchee hits the fan for real. Trump gets elected! So, who jumps over to Ukraine to protect the conspiracy from being found out?

Brennan’s 9/11 partner, Joseph Cofer Black.. Within days of Trump’s inauguration was immediately put in place in Ukraine to prevent anyone from talking.

The Board of Burisma Holdings—the same centre of Ukraine corruption used by Joe Biden in 2014 to enrich his kid— was the base from which to shield the Democrat origins of the Russia Hoax and its intel roots from any real investigation.

By February of 2017, Cofer Black was a voting member of the Board of Burisma.

You’ll hear the screams around the world this week as the democrats realise that Trump has taken this investigation on personally rather than leaving it to the deep state vermin

It’s all starting to fit together now, isn’t it?

So, here’s what to expect

Yes. There will be wailing a-plenty and gnashing of teeth over coming days, and this is the point where the president’s security needs to be at an all-time high, cause The Deep State is spinning out of control and desperate.

If the new leaders of the nations that aided Brennan, Black and the Democrats—all of whom are admirers of Donald Trump—have investigated the crimes of their predecessors as Trump asked, he likely has the evidence on his desk rather than having it hidden by the Deep State criminals.

I suppose the President is waiting to see who is running the U.K. but may have spoken with Boris Johnson as well on his recent trip to London.

We have no evidence of that, but this train has left the station, regardless—and we made sure the President knew that England (and Boris) played a key role in the attempted coup against him before he left on Airforce One.

How you ask? Well as Secretary of State, Boris Johnson was aware the GCHQ was spying on Trump for President Obama.

Not only that, but BoJo actually approved GCHQ Director Harrigan’s renewal of ‘Project Fulsome’, as requested by Obama’s National Security Advisor, Susan Rice.

We got a copy of that letter from a British intelligence whistleblower. Yes. We did.

Director Harrigan announced his early resignation the day after President Trump’s inauguration in 2017. Guilty feet ain’t got no rhythm, I suppose.

We made sure President Trump had a copy of the GCHQ request from the Obama administration that Boris approved to ‘continue’ spying on Trump and his family even after Trump was elected president!

Then, this past Friday, it became known that President Trump had not only launched his own investigation with foreign leaders into the 2016 Election tampering, but that it was almost complete.

As soon as that happened, the freak-out began. At 65 years of age, I’ve not seen one quite like it.

The Deep State was and is in paroxysms of unmitigated fear and psychosis.

They ramped up an immediate media assault using the usual outlets—CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times and Washington Post—and the same exact leak specialists who put America through The Russia Hoax.

But The Pickering Post scooped them all.

This letter alone proves the Obama administration ordered and authorised collusion with foreign governments to illegally spy on Trump, his businesses and his family—even after he was elected president of the United States.

The media spectacle on Friday past was immediately followed with a sua sponte announcement by Speaker Pelosi that she was impeaching the President—a power she does not possess no matter how many cocktails she’s had.

A completely false narrative was spun of what was said in President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, knowing Trump would never allow them to have a copy of the classified transcript to disprove their lies.

But guess what? Within 24 hours, in another act of unprecedented transparency The Donald did just that. He released the full, unredacted transcript of the call, publicly proving them all to be Pinocchios.

And I just watched his Attorney, Rudy Giuliani, announce that he is drafting a lawsuit to file against those who lied about his client, Donald Trump—another unprecedented event to my knowledge.



So the price of lying about the President is about to get expensive, and while Rudy’s suit will be in civil court, if proven that these public officials violated Trump’s civil rights ‘under colour of law’, it might become a criminal referral under 18 USC §§ 241, 242 (Deprivation of rights under colour of law and a conspiracy to do so).

I personally believe this is why the President and his lawyers are doing it. Through the civil suit, they’ll have the right of discovery to get records they could never access in any other way—like the letter above.

By then, Trump’s team will have enough evidence in the civil suit to refer the defendants for criminal prosecution by the Dept. of Justice.

In the Deep State’s current state of mania, an assassination attempt is not only likely but perhaps inevitable. I predict they will have one of their insiders still in the White House do it, or a foreign team (CIA trained) do the hit on his helicopter. Not a single CIA, DOJ, NSA, DNI or Secret Service leftover from Barack Hussein Obama should be allowed near him and then all 17 illegal spy agencies that have so disgraced my nation should be shaken up or even better, shut down.

No other leader in my nation’s history would have the audacity to take on these evil forces—or have a chance of winning other than Donald Trump—and they will do everything possible to take him out before he gets them.

In my opinion, we’ll either have a presidential funeral followed by a descent into the darkness of Socialism, or a brighter and better day with dozens of Deep Staters eating institutional food and wearing orange for life.

I’m praying for Door #2.

Howell Woltz, The International Centre for Justice,

Warsaw, Poland